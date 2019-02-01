We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. ValuEngine raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 29,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,922. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

