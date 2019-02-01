We Are One Seven LLC Invests $61,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 414,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.31.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,829. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

