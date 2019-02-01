We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 318 Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,264,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,762,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 483,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,610. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total transaction of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.84.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

