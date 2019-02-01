We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 6,309 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,780,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,428,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 5,046,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,259,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

