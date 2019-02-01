Wayfair (W) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $117.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.35.

W opened at $109.46 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $380,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $56,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,219,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

