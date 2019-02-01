Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.11. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $249,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

