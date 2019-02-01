Washington Federal (WAFD) versus UMB Financial (UMBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Washington Federal and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 3 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $74.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $651.16 million 3.64 $203.85 million $2.40 12.12 UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.83 $247.10 million $4.03 15.97

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 30.16% 10.31% 1.29% UMB Financial 17.25% 9.16% 0.96%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Washington Federal pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Washington Federal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Asset Servicing segment provides services to the asset management industry, including a range of investment products, such as mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts. Its services include fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

