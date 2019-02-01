Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $911,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,598 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,013 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,002. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

