vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Trading Down 5.3%

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 645,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,943,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -4.18.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,879,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 815,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,205,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,499,999. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

