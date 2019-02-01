vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of VTVT opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -4.18. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,879,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $2,500,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,879,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,205,050 shares of company stock worth $9,499,999 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

