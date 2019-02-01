VSE (VSEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut VSE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of VSEC opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31. VSE has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $168.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 60.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VSE by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VSE by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 22.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

