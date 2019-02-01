VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Boosted by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 44.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 19,743.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 410,669 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $40,688,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 10,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $151.07 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,737,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,743 shares in the company, valued at $61,161,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

