Vivendi (VIV) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.56 ($29.73).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.