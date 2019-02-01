Vitae (VITAE) Market Capitalization Hits $8.65 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Vitae has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $21,644.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00019814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018789 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00028000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 12,480,138 coins and its circulating supply is 12,479,035 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

