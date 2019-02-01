Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

“: We maintain our Overweight rating on Visa and our 12- month PT of $160. We like Visa’s opportunity to capitalize on the global conversion of cash into credit, international opportunities, and digital payment tailwinds. Visa Direct, contactless payments, and B2B appear to be catalysts. Results for 1QFY19 were above expectations, and Visa maintained FY19 (ending September 2019) guidance. The company experienced some volatility due to macro (air pockets), particularly in cross-boarder payments, which are built into our 2Q estimates. We remain attracted to Visa’s dominant position in the global card network market and to its strong, recognizable international brand.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.99 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.21.

Shares of V traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.