Visa Inc (V) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

