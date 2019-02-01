Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Posts Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VRTS traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $87.87. 20,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,677. The company has a market capitalization of $627.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $138.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.
VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
