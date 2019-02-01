VirtualCoin (VC) Price Tops $0.0119

VirtualCoin (CURRENCY:VC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. VirtualCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,251.00 and $0.00 worth of VirtualCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualCoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One VirtualCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VirtualCoin Coin Profile

VC is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. VirtualCoin’s total supply is 10,064,287 coins. VirtualCoin’s official Twitter account is @PRVirtualCoin

Buying and Selling VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.