Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.23.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut IQIYI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
IQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
