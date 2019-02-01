Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,308 Ameren Corp (AEE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.04. 11,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,801. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

