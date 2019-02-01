Virtu Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 639,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,552. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

