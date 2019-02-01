Virtu Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 34,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,643. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

