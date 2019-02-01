VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,404,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,254,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VirnetX alerts:

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Kendall Larsen sold 75,000 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Kendall Larsen sold 75,000 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

VirnetX stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VirnetX by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in VirnetX by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/virnetx-holding-co-vhc-ceo-kendall-larsen-sells-75000-shares-of-stock.html.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.