Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1,949.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Viacom were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Viacom by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Viacom by 100.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

