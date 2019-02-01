Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1,414.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAB. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $29.42 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/viacom-inc-viab-holdings-boosted-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.