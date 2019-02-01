VF Corp (VFC) Position Cut by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of VF by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,883,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 476,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

