Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Veritex has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veritex by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

