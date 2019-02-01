Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,585 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 2,347,836 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

VBTX stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritex by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

