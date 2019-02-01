Vereit (VER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.08

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 435784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 60.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 413,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,303 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

