Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 240,485 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,540.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $2,290,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,805 shares of company stock worth $4,271,455. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-purchases-240485-shares-of-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.