Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $43.85 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.64 per share, with a total value of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,288.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.26. 25,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,401. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

