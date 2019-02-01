Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 23,040 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Deardorff acquired 5,582 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $231,485.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,362.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,750 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $374,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,211,570.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $950,803 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,675. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

