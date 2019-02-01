Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2,339.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $152,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $2,554,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,443.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,424 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

