Varex Imaging (VREX) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

VREX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,528. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

