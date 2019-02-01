VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Plans Dividend of $0.29 (VWOB)

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.291 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.24 on Friday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $1,606.00.

