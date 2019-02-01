Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Increased by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,692,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,562,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,548 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,055,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,437,000 after purchasing an additional 679,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

