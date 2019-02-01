Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $80.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

