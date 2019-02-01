Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $248.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

