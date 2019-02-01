VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Stake Increased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises 1.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,199,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,137 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,154,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,055 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 744,725 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,788,000 after purchasing an additional 319,219 shares in the last quarter.

BMV VCSH opened at $78.98 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

