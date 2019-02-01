Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,059,000 after buying an additional 94,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,412,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,174,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 600,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,324. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

