Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.75 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.57.

