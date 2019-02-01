Vanguard Group Inc Has $18.60 Million Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 19,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $403,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of JCAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,954. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

