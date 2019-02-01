Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Digimarc by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities set a $43.00 price target on Digimarc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,960. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.15. Digimarc Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.20% and a negative net margin of 157.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

