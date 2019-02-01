Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Cut by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,421.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,174 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,533,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,516,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Cut by Abacus Planning Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-holdings-cut-by-abacus-planning-group-inc.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.