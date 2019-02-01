Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14,054.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 90,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 39,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,853. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $124.93 and a twelve month high of $149.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

