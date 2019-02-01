ValuEngine Upgrades Meritage Homes (MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,444. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Dana Bradford purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,838,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.
