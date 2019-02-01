ValuEngine Upgrades Meritage Homes (MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,444. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,838,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

