ValuEngine Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

FCX stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

