ValuEngine Lowers W&T Offshore (WTI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

WTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.83.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,055,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,268,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.