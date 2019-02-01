ValuEngine Lowers Key Energy Services (KEG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Simmons cut their price objective on shares of Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

