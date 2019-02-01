ValuEngine Lowers Buckeye Partners (BPL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Buckeye Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.07.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

